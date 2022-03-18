CABOT, Ark. – A jury has found a fired Lonoke County deputy guilty of negligent homicide in the death of a teen during a traffic stop in June of 2021 but not guilty of manslaughter.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m. the jury hearing the case of Michael Davis returned their verdict. Davis was the deputy who stopped 17-year-old Hunter Brittain in the early morning hours of June 21, 2021, then shot and killed the teen.
Davis claimed in testimony that he had ordered Brittain to show his hands but said the teen instead reached into the back of a truck, leading Davis to testify that it looked “100% like he was reaching for a rifle.”
After further deliberation, the jury sentenced Davis to one year and issued him a $1,000 fine.
