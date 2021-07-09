File on deputy shooting of teen Hunter Brittain goes to Lonoke County prosecutors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The results of the investigation into a Lonoke County deputy’s deadly shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a traffic stop have been handed over to prosecutors.

Lonoke County Prosecutor Chuck Graham said he had received the Arkansas State Police case file on the deadly shooting of the teen during a June 23 traffic stop.

Graham said he’s sent the file to the state prosecutor coordinator since he’s requested a special prosecutor to handle the case.

Brittain’s shooting by a Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy has drawn the attention of civil rights activists nationally.

During a public memorial for Brittain earlier this week, Rev. Al Sharpton gave a eulogy asking for the public to come together to help push for policing reforms.

According to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Michael Davis initiated the traffic stop at 3 a.m. on June 23. Brittain’s family claim the teen had been working on his pickup, and that at the time of the shooting he was unarmed, with only a bottle of antifreeze in his hands.

Sheriff John Staley said that Davis had not turned on his body camera at the start of the traffic stop and only activated the device after the shooting had happened.

Staley noted this was a department policy violation and used that as justification for Davis being fired.