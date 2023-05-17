LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Federal prosecutors are requesting an Arkansas man to spend the maximum time in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia requested the maximum prison sentence of 87 months for Richard “BigO” Barnett of Gravette for his participation in the Capitol insurrection.

“An 87-month sentence reflects the gravity of Barnett’s conduct and the need to deter Barnett and others from obstructing the democratic process and dangerously interfering with the police in pursuit of their political beliefs in the future,” the memo states.

A federal jury found Barnett guilty in January of eight federal charges, including theft of government property and civil disorder.

In addition, the U.S. attorney also asked for three years of supervised release after his prison term, a $25,000 fine, $2,000 in restitution and a special assessment of $455.

Barnett had been photographed during the insurrection reclining in a chair with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk. That photograph was one of the items used in the evidence against him at trial.

In the sentencing memorandum, attorneys pointed out that Barnett had sold autographed copies of the feet-on-desk picture.

“The government does not know the full extent of what Barnett earned from these ventures because he has not submitted any documentation of his income to the Probation Office,” the memo states.

The sentencing hearing for Barnett is scheduled for May 24.