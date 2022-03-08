LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas announced on Wednesday their intent to increase focus on prosecuting violent crime in Helena-West Helena.

U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Ross announced Wednesday that 25 defendants in the area have been charged in an array of federal indictments alleging various violent crimes.

Those crimes include felons in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen bank funds, and interstate travel to have sex with a minor.

“Local communities deserve to be free from the effects of violence, and we will swiftly and forcefully respond to make communities in our district safer,” Ross said. “There will be more prosecutions to come, and criminals in the Delta should know that we will not tolerate their violence and disregard of the law.”

According to Ross, 21 defendants in the Helena-West Helena area have been charged since 2020 with being a felon in possession of a firearm. So far, three defendants have been convicted and are awaiting sentencing.

The most recent indictment was handed down on March 2, which Michael Rogers is facing the charge after a shooting incident that took place at the Helena-West Helena 2021 Christmas parade, which canceled the event.

Three other defendants are also facing other crimes including interstate travel with the intent to engage in sexual conduct with a minor and conspiracy to possess stolen bank funds.

“The FBI is working closely with local and state police agencies to combat the scourge of violent crime,” said FBI Little Rock Special Agent in Charge James A. Dawson. “To the criminals operating in the Delta, be warned— an arsenal of federal resources now opposes you. Alongside our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we will bring the full weight of the federal government down on the violent gangs terrorizing our Delta communities.”

The FBI is working on these cases with the assistance of the Helena-West Helena Police Department. The cases are being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas.