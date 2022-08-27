FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Police have confirmed the victim to be a juvenile male. He is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police say they are investigating a shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

According to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to the fairgrounds around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The post says the Washington County Sheriff’s Office had several deputies already working at the fairgrounds when Fayetteville Police officers arrived.

Sergeant Tony Murphy with the FPD says this is believed to be an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.

“I think a lot of people are worried that it was an active shooter situation, and it wasn’t,” Murphy said. “Initial reports lead us to believe that it was an altercation that occurred between two parties.”

One victim was treated on scene for a gunshot wound. That victim was then taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Murphy says police have not identified a suspect at this time.

According to police, this investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for information.