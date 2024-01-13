FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A police chase in Fayetteville has ended with a deadly crash that left one person dead, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

David Pemberton, 56, of California was pronounced dead at the scene after being involved in the crash.

20-year-old Noah Cargill was driving a Dodge Charger recklessly on Wedington Drive when a trooper attempted a traffic stop, according to the release.

Cargill fled, running a red light, and traveled through a neighborhood at high speeds. The suspect nearly wrecked multiple times on Rupple Road trying to swerve around cars.

ASP says that Cargill ultimately lost control of his Charger, crashing into the vehicle of David Pemberton and killing the civilian driver.

Cargill was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. Authorities say he will be charged with negligent homicide, felony fleeing and other traffic violations.

“This tragedy is precisely the reason we’ve been imploring people not to flee from law enforcement,” ASP Colonel Mike Hagar said. “Fleeing from law enforcement is a selfish act that risks the lives of everyone on the road. We pray for the family of the innocent civilian killed today.”

The Fayetteville Police Department is currently investigating the wreck and the criminal case.