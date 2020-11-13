Fayetteville man arrested for capital murder, 911 call reveals struggle

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was arrested for capital murder and burglary late Wednesday night.

Samuel Appling, 22, was arrested and is facing charges of capital murder, burglary and fleeing on foot.

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a man identified as John Hurlburt, 53, called 911 in reference to a burglary in progress on Rocky Creek Road a little after 11 p.m.

Hurlburt stated someone in broke into his house and tazed him. Hurlburt stated he hit the person over the head with a weight and they fell back off the porch. Hurlburt identified the attacker as his daughter’s boyfriend.

Later during the 911 call, dispatch stated Hurlburt stopped answering questions and it sounded like there was screaming for help.

Deputies arrived in the area at 11:28 p.m. and saw a person running east with reflective material on their back. The subject, later identified as Appling, was wearing all black clothing, black gloves, a blue gaiter mask and a backpack. Deputies noticed Appling’s sleeve and gloves covered in blood.

A gun was later discovered in the immediate area covered in blood. Appling had a fixed blade on his right hip that was covered in blood as well. Deputies searched the backpack and also found items that could be used to subdue, kill, dismember and bury a body.

Once Appling was secured, deputies discovered Hurlburt lying on his back in the living room dead from apparent stab wounds.

The body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.