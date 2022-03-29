FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Faulkner County deputies are working to find a person who they said vandalized a church parking lot.

According to a social media post by the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, a crew-cab pickup was captured on security video driving in circles in the parking lot of the Faith Baptist Fellowship Church in the Naylor community just north of Vilonia.

Photo courtesy of Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on the driver of this vehicle is asked to contact FCSO chief deputy Chad Wooley at 501-450-4914.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Wooley updated the post to note that the office had started receiving tips on the case.

This investigation is ongoing.