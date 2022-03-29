FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Faulkner County deputies are working to find a person who they said vandalized a church parking lot.

According to a social media post by the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, a crew-cab pickup was captured on security video driving in circles in the parking lot of the Faith Baptist Fellowship Church in the Naylor community just north of Vilonia.

  • Photo courtesy of Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on the driver of this vehicle is asked to contact FCSO chief deputy Chad Wooley at 501-450-4914.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Wooley updated the post to note that the office had started receiving tips on the case.

This investigation is ongoing.