MAYFLOWER, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff says a man has been arrested after a standoff at a Mayflower Apartment Complex.

The arrest took place around 6:00 p.m.

The sheriff says the arrest is related to the Friday homicide in Faulkner County at nearby Grassy Lake Road.

The name of the deceased man has not been released.

Faulkner County Sheriff Ryals says 27-year-old Damien Queen is now in custody being questioned about the case.

Ryals says that after learning of his location at a Queens Manor apartment, deputies attempted to make contact with him.

After about three hours, the sheriff’s office sent in a robot and determined the man was located in a back room.

At that point the special response team made entry and was able to take the man into custody without incident.

FCSO deputy Tim Ryals says he is grateful the situation was resolved without anyone being injured.

Deputy Ryals says the investigation into the Grassy Lake Road homicide is continuing and another arrest is likely.