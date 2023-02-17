FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Faulkner County said Friday that the victim of a stabbing Thursday evening was now in stable condition.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office sent the update just before 2 p.m., noting that there were no other new developments in the investigation to share at that time.

Deputies said that the stabbing occurred Thursday night in two separate locations on South Bolden Hill Road.

Investigators said this is still an ongoing investigation and they will update the community with additional information as they are able.