MAYFLOWER, Ark. – Deputies with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting incident that happened Friday morning in Mayflower.

According to deputies, the investigation began after a 911 call at 5:45 a.m. at the Grassy Lake Apartments.

No information has been released on how many people may have been injured in this shooting, nor the status of any victim. There also has not been any information released on a possible suspect at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office at 501-450-4910.