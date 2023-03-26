FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a Saturday night shooting at a ballpark that left one man injured.

FCSO officials said that man was shot in the hip around 10:30 p.m. at an outdoor gathering at a ballpark on White County Road off Highway 365.

Witnesses said that people had gathered in the area to ride 4-wheelers when a fight broke out and shots were fired.

A relative of the victim said he is expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office at 501-328-5906. Tips may also be submitted at fcso.ar.gov.