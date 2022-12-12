FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Faulkner County deputies are investigating a shooting incident that happened Monday afternoon in the Lawrence Landing area.

Investigators with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office say the scene was secured shortly after the incident and they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with further information concerning the incident is asked to contact the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office at 501-328-5906 or contact the Crime Tip Hotline at 501-450-4914.

The investigation is ongoing.