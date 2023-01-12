Little Rock, Ark – The family of Gregory Brown says it’s been in agony after their loved one was hit by a car in November of 2021 and died more than a year later.

According to the Arkansas Motor Vehicle crash report, the Little Rock Police Department says on November 18th, 2021 at 6:30pm, Brown was crossing 12th street near Woodrow when he was struck by a dark sedan.

Brown was taken to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.

Brown’s sister JoAnne Peters said he suffered major injuries to his brain and legs.

“He had traumatic brain injury; his legs were broken and his arm he had some internal injuries also. He had a feeding tube. He couldn’t eat anymore,” Peters said.

She adds that he was in a coma until February of 2022 and in the next month they moved him to a nursing and rehab center.

“It was horrible. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody seeing him like that in that condition and every time you get a call you wonder if this is the day, is this the day,” Peters admitted.

Peters says Brown died on December 26th, 2022.

“He never recovered from the accident. There were a lot of times he had to be put in the hospital again from some of his injuries from the accident,” Peters said.

She hopes and prays someone will come forward with any information that could help solve the case.

“I hope somebody will be caught because I feel like people know who did this,” Peters said.

She could tell her brother she is still fighting for him.

“We are thinking about him, and we will do everything we can to find out what happened and who did this,” Peters said.

LRPD says they’re following up on leads. There have been no arrests made in the incident yet, but the investigation is ongoing.