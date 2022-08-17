CONWAY, Ark – It’s been six years since a Conway man was murdered in his home. The family of Terry Credit is still searching for answers and wants to know who killed him.

On August 17, 2016, credit was found shot to death in his home in Conway. Since then no arrests have been made. His sister Victoria Credit-Rome says every day that has passed has been heartbreaking.

“One bullet grazed his foot, the other bullet hit him in the chest,” Credit-Rome adds. “our lives are in turmoil because we still don’t have justice for his life. I know it’s people that have had to deal with this longer than we have but I feel like 6 years we should have had justice in year one.”

During this year’s anniversary of Credit’s death, his family came together at his mother’s house in Mayflower to release balloons in the air. Charles Credit Jr. Terry’s brother says since his brother’s death he hasn’t been the same.

“I’ve been lonely since the day he died, he was my only brother, my best friend,” said Credit Jr.

Lacey Kanipe, the Public Information Officer for the Conway Police Department, says investigators haven’t given up and are hoping to get the Credit family closure.

“We have reevaluated certain evidence in hopes of utilizing new technology in order to bring us a lead,” said Kanipe.

The Credits are hoping the public has the answers to their prayers.

“Please come forward because I have two parents in there and they want to know who killed their son,” said Credit Jr.

The Conway Police Department says they’ve partnered with Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers for a reward if any information comes forward and leads to an arrest and conviction.

If you know anything call the Conway Police department at 501-450-6120.