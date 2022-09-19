LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two years have passed since 64-year-old, Donald Charles, was murdered and the family still doesn’t have answers as to who did it or why.

“It was a shock because we were close, very close,” said a cousin of Donald Charles, Johnny Hasan.

It was the day before August 24, Donald Charles picked up Johnny Hasan to help him get his car fixed.

“The point was Don was with me all of this time, he stayed with me, so we didn’t complete that work until 3 or 4 o’clock that evening,” said Hasan.

Then he received a call the next day from Charles’s sister telling him Don was missing.

“I said he can’t be missing because the car is still here,” said Hasan.

According to the police report, when officers came to search for him at his home, they didn’t find Charles.

Hasan said, “both of the cars was here”.

Johnny Hasan has read through everything in the investigation he could find, and he can only come up with one conclusion, that Charles was beaten at his home.

Hasan even said Charles’s niece made an unsettling discovery.

“Found blood on the vehicle,” said Hasan.

Then he said whoever did this to Charles, dumped his body in Pulaski County.

“They found him in the county, blunt-force trauma to the head,” and “I can’t believe nobody would beat him to death, it’s easy to shoot somebody, but it’s tough for blunt-force trauma to the head, that’s how he died,” said Hasan.

Hasan said there is a reason people have not spoken out.

“Snitches get stitches… that’s the word in the community, so fear is the #1 people don’t talk,” stated Hasan.

So to help solve this case, he had to take action.

“I love Don and I hate the way Don was done, but I’m not just going to hate it, I’m going to do something about it,” said Hasan.

By providing a cash reward, of $1,000 to the person who turned in the suspect.

“That’s why I was willing because I know that somebody will talk if they have some financial incentives,” said Hasan.

Hasan said the family is still trying to figure out what happened to his cousin and that if anyone has information about the incident that could bring their family closure, to contact the Pulaski County Sherriff’s Office immediately.