Family seeks ‘Justice for Jaden’ after Little Rock killing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A Little Rock family said it has not gotten any answers about what led to a man’s death Jan. 8. One person who may have the most knowledge is not cooperating, they said.

Jadon Shackelford, 21, was pronounced dead at a hospital after he was shot at Meriwether Park the night of Jan. 8. Another man picked him up that night, the family said, and dropped him off at the hospital after the shooting.

Little Rock Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

“It’s not fair for me to not have my child,” said Hailey Shackelford, Jadon Shackelford’s mother.

Jadon Shackelford, who was a new father shortly before his death, planned to go duck hunting the next morning, Hailey Shackelford said. He was passionate about cars and his family.

“He was always with us or his son,” said Britton Shackelford, Jadon Shackelford’s sister.

Now, the baby will grow up without a father, and the family will live on without the young man, who was recorded as Little Rock’s second homicide of the year.

“I don’t know if there’s ever going to be actual closure, but there’s got to be something,” Hailey Shackelford said. “Somebody knows something.”



Hailey Shackelford said the family of the person with her son at the time hired a lawyer to handle the aftermath. Little Rock Police could not comment specifically on the case while it is under investigation.

The Little Rock business community is making a point to push for development in the case. Erin Griffin, the co-owner of Cotham’s restaurant in Little Rock, put out signs with the phrase “#JusticeForJadon.” Griffin said she knew the man since he was a toddler after hiring his mother.

“Every day I’m going to post with ‘#JusticeForJadon,’ every day until there’s some sort of justice,” Griffin said.

Griffin said she hopes the efforts to keep his name alive in the community lead to an arrest.

“No one’s talking, no one’s coming forward, no one’s saying anything,” Griffin said.

Standing near a makeshift memorial at the park, Jadon Shackelford’s family talked about his kindness and willingness to help others. They said they hope someone steps in to help his memory now.

“He’d do anything for anybody,” said John Shackelford, Jadon Shackelford’s father.