LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A Little Rock family is searching for answers almost a month after their loved one was killed in the city’s seventh homicide of the year.

Lawrence Parker was stabbed and later died February 4, 2022, outside his family home in Southwest Little Rock.

“I got a phone call from my mom that my uncle had been murdered,” said Parker’s niece Theresa Bowens.

Bowens says several questions instantly came to mind, but the family says few answers were revealed.

“They don’t know how or what for,” said Bowens.

In a police report from LRPD, officers state Parker was found in his yard on South Harrison St. suffering from a stab wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect portion of the report however is still left blank.

“We will never fully be fulfilled until we get justice, until justice is served,” said Parker’s nieces Jasmine Lightner.

The family is now pleading with the public, any information should be brought to police.

“God puts people in certain situations for a reason and the person that was a witness was in that situation for a reason,” said Lightner.

Lightner says it will take everyone coming together to help police find answers.

“You’ll never go wrong doing right,” said Lightner.

In the meantime, the family says all they can do is wait.

“All we can do is pray and ask for closure and justice,” said Bowens.

The family is asking anyone with any information to notify police.