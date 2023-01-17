LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s been a long five years for the family of April Harris as they continue to search for answers after she was shot and killed with her baby in her arms in January of 2018.

The mother of four was shot by a man wearing a ski mask on Jan. 19, 2018, while walking to her car with her children at the Fairfax Crossing Apartments on the 5900 block of McCain Place in North Little Rock.

She was carrying her daughter, who was 5 years old at the time. The 5-year-old was injured in the shooting but recovered.

Harris’s sister Amber Harris says she couldn’t believe it when she was told what happened to April.

“She was taking her children to school. You know something that is normal, something that a mother does. She was doing what she was supposed to be doing at that time and in that moment, someone decided to take her life,” Harris said.

Harris said she misses everything about her sister, especially how important she was to her family.

“I miss her being a mother to her children because those are shoes that no one can fill,” Harris said.

In 2021, deputies said the man wearing a ski mask did not say anything to Harris before he fired his gun and ran off.

“To just have a mother of 4 not only murdered in front of her 4 children but to have her daughter also shot while she was carrying her in her arms it’s unreal. It’s been unreal since day one,” Harris said.

Harris said it hurts to know the person responsible is still out there, and she hopes he or someone turns him in.

“Here we are at mark 5 still fighting for justice doing everything we can to bring her killer forward,” Harris said.

Detective Jeffery Allison said they have evidence on the case; however, they’re still missing one thing.

“We have a lot of circumstantial evidence on this and there is some direct evidence, but it is not enough right now. We have to have this one missing piece for someone to tell us what we know,” Allison said.

“Just somebody do the right thing and speak up. At the end of the day April Harris was a human being and she was a mom after that,” Harris said.

She said she is hoping to bring closure to April’s children including Morgan and Michael, who Harris said witnessed their mother being taken away.

“These are April’s children. They are 15 now and they were 10 when it happened,” Harris added. “It’s 5 years and we’re just thinking that it is time that the community sees her children. They see these children without a mom”.

Harris said she believes this act of violence should not be the new normal.

Allison said April was a “True Victim”, saying it means something that happens to a person without a reason or explanation.

A Facebook page called “Justice for April Harris Mother of Four” was made to raise awareness for April Harris’ killing.

Anyone with information on the death of April Harris is asked to call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 501-340-8477.