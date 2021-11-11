Family of slain Gould man seeks answers after investigation continues with no arrests

GOULD, Ark. (KARK) — Nearly a month after a man was shot and killed in a Gould home, his family said they still don’t have the answers they hoped for.

Ventrell McKinzie, 35, was killed in a Joslyn Ave. home on Oct. 15. Property records show he was a tenant in the home.

“Ventrell, he was a good guy,” Dwight McKinzie, Ventrell McKinzie’s uncle said. “He just loved life. He loved his family.”

Arkansas State Police opened a homicide investigation, but nobody has been arrested yet.

“The investigation related to the death of McKinzie is ongoing,” ASP Spokesperson Bill Sadler said.

McKinzie’s extended family will never get him back. They said he shared positive messages through rap music, something he was passionate about.

Dwight McKinzie said closure cannot be had until an arrest is made.

“We want justice,” Dwight McKinzie said. “We’re going to fight until we get justice.”