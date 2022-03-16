LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The family of a Little Rock man who died in custody after being arrested after an altercation at a local movie theater held a news conference Wednesday to request the release of body cam video from the incident.

Family members of 30-year-old Terence Caffey claim they have seen little information on the arrest and death of Caffey late last year and are demanding the release of the body camera and surveillance footage of the incident.

Authorities said Caffey went to the Movie Tavern in Little Rock on December 10, 2021, and at some point got into an altercation with theater staff. An off-duty Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office deputy working as security then engaged with Caffey.

A spokesperson for the PCSO said medical personnel were called to the scene to check out both the deputy and Caffey, who had been taken into custody. However, sometime after he has arrested, the spokesperson said Caffey went into “medical distress” and lost consciousness.

He was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Caffey’s family is being represented by attorney Ben Crump, a nationally-known personal injury and civil rights attorney who has also represented the family of Hunter Brittain, the Lonoke County teen shot and killed by a former deputy during a traffic stop last year.

