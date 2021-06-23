Family of Little Rock’s first 2021 homicide still searching for answers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s been almost half a year since 40-year-old Tameka Banks was found dead in her Little Rock home and her family is still left without answers.

Months after the trail ran cold, they’re now looking to the community for help, and are hoping new information will lead to justice.

For Tameka Banks’ family, Little Rock Police stations are a common sight. They’ve worked with detectives for months, pouring over clues and searching for answers.

But now, they’re at the 12th street substation for a different reason: to tell Tameka Banks story, and ask the city for help.

“She got along with everybody,” remembered Amy Johnson, Banks’ best friend. “It’s just hard and I miss her so much.”

Banks is remembered as kind; a devoted daughter, sister, and mom who always wore a smile. But her loved ones haven’t seen that grin in nearly 6 months.

New Year’s weekend, Banks called her mom before work and said she would check in once she arrived.

“She said, ‘as soon as I get to work in the parking lot, I’m going to call you,” remembered Delores McGee, Tameka Banks’ mother.

But that call never came, and Banks’ work said she never showed. Two days later, her phone still went unanswered.

Banks’ sister called police for a welfare check and raced to her home, hoping for a miracle.

“That’s when we found her,” Latosha Carroll, Banks’ sister said. “She was deceased. I’m still in the grieving process.”

Banks’ silver 2007 Hyundai Sonata was missing from the scene – the only clue as to what happened. That car has since been recovered, but detectives believe whoever took that car may be involved.

Half a year later, Banks’ loved ones are hoping those in the community hold the answer. They’re asking for witnesses to come forward and pray that justice will allow Banks to finally rest in peace.

“All I want is for someone, anyone to come forward,” Carroll begged. “If it was y’alls mother, sister, cousin, whoever, y’all would want justice for them.”

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call LRPD. You can remain anonymous.