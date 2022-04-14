LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police have made an arrest in the city’s second homicide of the 2022 year.

18-year-old Jordan Parkinson was arrested and charged with capital murder in the January shooting of 21-year-old Jadon Shackelford.

Jadon was shot at Meriweather Park on January 8 and later died from his injuries the next day.

“Today I am happy, but this is just the beginning,” said Hailey Shackelford.

She and Jadon’s sister, Britton both feel good to be moving forward in the path of #JusticeForJadon, but they aren’t satisfied as they feel this is just the first of more arrests to come.

“I wasn’t excited because I know there is more needed to be done. I’ll be happy when that’s done,” said Britton.

Britton says she and her brother knew Parkinson but was never close with him.

Jadon’s mom expresses how close he was with his 2-year-old son, Malaki.

“His son was his life. His major goal in life was to watch his son grow up and be happy.”

But at 21-years-old, Jadon’s life was cut short. “He was too young, he was too good of a man and was just in the prime of his life,” Britton describes her brother.

This case is still under investigation.

If you know anything about Jadon’s murder, call the Little Rock Police Department. You can remain anonymous.