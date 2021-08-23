Family mourn loss of man killed in Pine Bluff, look for answers from police

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man on Friday the 13th.

The man was a father of two, had several grandkids, brothers and sisters and is loved by his community.

The family is very close-knit, they have karaoke night once a week and now it feels like a piece of them is missing.

The family said his life mattered and they just want to know what happened.

“We in the dark,” sister, Maria Tripp said. “He’s going to be buried Sunday, we don’t know anything and that hurts.”

You can hear the amount of love Willie Morgan’s family has for him, as they talk about his life.

The 53-year-old was found shot to death in a home on South Cheery Street in Pine Bluff.

Pine Bluff Police said a postal worker saw Morgan saw him lying on the ground inside the front door.

Morgan’s family said he was renting the house from a long-time friend who has not put the house up for sale.

Monday, his sister Maria Tripp said his brother was a spiritual man who didn’t bother anybody.

“We just don’t want it to go in vain because he wasn’t that type of person,” Tripp said. “He was loved by a lot of people and he wasn’t out there in the street.”

Laughter began as his loved ones talked about who Morgan was.

“He loved his family. He was a loving person. He was the joke of the family, life of the party,” Tripp said.

The family said they’ve heard a lot of people talking around town about what they saw and heard — and now they’re just asking anyone with the slightest bit of information to come forward.

“If it was your father, your son, you would want justice for them, we just want the same thing,” brother, Chester Owney said.

“It’s a nosey neighbor in every neighborhood, so if you know anything you can inbox me,” Tripp said.

No matter what the family said they will continue to look for answers because Morgan would’ve done the same for them.

“They took an innocent person and we want justice and we want Pine Bluff Police department to give us some answers,” Tripp said, “We know it’s an open investigation and they can’t tell us a whole lot but tell us something.”

Pine Bluff police said there are no updates in this case but anyone with information can contact them, you can remain anonymous.