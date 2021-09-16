Family finds bodies of loves ones following West Little Rock double homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— Family members are revealing new details on the shooting that left a mother and son dead in their own home.

According to Little Rock Police, the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on Nichols Road.

Police have arrested 24-year-old Malcom Ester in the shooting death of Shunterris Salter, 32, and her son Jamichael Petty, 8.

“I don’t find a justifiable explanation as to why you said I’m going to get this gun and kill them,” Shunterri’s aunt, Emily Atkinson said.

Arrest records show Ester confessed to the homicides. He is facing charges of two counts of capital murder and is in custody at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.

“I’m angry because it was my niece and my nephew. I’m angry because he chose that they should leave,” Atkinson said. “Heaven gained a good angel.”

Atkinson said she watched her niece grow up. She describes her as a loving mother, kind friend and a hard worker.

According to Atkinson, Salter ended her relationship with Ester two days before he shot and killed the mother-son duo.

“They didn’t deserve this. It’s sad. Love shouldn’t make anyone want to kill somebody,” another family member said.

Salters’ family said they will continue to look for answers and hope the man who police say pulled the trigger will be brought to justice.

“Just pray one day when you see God that he forgives you for what you did,” Atkinson said.

The Little Rock District Court says Ester will be in court Friday morning.