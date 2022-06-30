MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Loved ones and community members gathered outside West Memphis City Hall Thursday to remember a 2-year-old who was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Jadaka Warren Jimerson was shot and killed nearly two weeks ago at his home on North 18th Street in West Memphis, Arkansas. His mother Yolanda Bonds was also injured during the drive-by shooting.





Jadaka Warren Jimerson (photos provided by family)

“It’s just a blur I’m still like in denial it’s like a bad dream,” Bonds said.

Neighbors told WREG the home had been shot up twice that day. Mayor Marco McClendon said it’s believed they were not the intended targets.

“As mayor, my heart bleeds from the actions of some of our young men in our when our community when you cut short the life of our future,” McClendon said.

Rallying behind the family, the community gathered with Mending Hearts Child Safety Center to raise a flag to honor little Jadaka with city officials, pastors, loved ones, and his mother standing nearby.

“We don’t ever want the families to feel alone like they are on an island with no support,” Lori Wilson, Executive Director, Mending Hearts Child Safety Center said.

Bonds told us she is still in denial about the shooting, but it felt good to have community support.

“It was a nice thing for the community to come out and be with me at this time,” Bonds said.

Mayor McClendon is now calling out the suspects and challenging the community to take a stand after at least 3 fatal shootings in recent weeks.

“I can guarantee you West Memphis police is going to flip West Memphis upside down, trying to find those responsible for this incident,” he said. “I challenge you all to speak up. We must end all violence, especially gun violence in our community.”

As of right now, police have not released any suspect information. If you know anything, you are urged to call police or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870)-732-4444.

Jadaka’s family has set up a GoFundMe if you would like to donate.