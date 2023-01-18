LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The family and friends of Stacy Petty shed light on her legacy and life following her death on Monday night.

Details released from Little Rock police showed that 45-year-old Nathan Petty shot and killed Stacy Petty at their west Little Rock home before taking his own life.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Epernay Circle at 7:26 p.m. on Monday. Police said that dispatchers said the caller said that two people were dead downstairs.

Stacy Petty’s longtime friend and coworker Destry Thomas said Petty had worked at UAMS for over a decade and she will miss her close friend.

“I am going to miss sitting and having lunch with her with the door shut and getting to talk about just whatever we want that is not work-related,” Thomas said. “I’m going to miss how happy she was, how driven she was because that was one of the most exciting things about our conversations.”

Thomas said what made Petty special was her light and she will be dearly missed.

“I don’t know that I am fully accepting the fact that she is gone yet. I’m going to miss her just a small portion compared to what everyone else is going to miss about her. She has touched so many people in her life and in her career,” Thomas said.

Court documents showed that the couple was scheduled to be in court in February for their pending divorce.

KARK 4 News also reached out to the family of Stacy Petty for an interview, they sent this statement about their loved one:

We have received an outpouring of love and support in the wake of the tragedy, which befell our beloved Stacy. At this time, the medical examiner and officials are conducting their investigations. Once they are done we can move forward with announcing the date for the funeral service. As background: after being introduced by colleagues at UAMS, Stacy and Nathan Petty were married in July of 2018 and separated in 2022. It is our understanding that the couple’s divorce was pending a hearing in February and that they had been in communication about the division of property. The couple did not have children together, however, Stacy has a daughter and Nathan has two sons. All of the children are teens. During a visit to the couple’s mutually owned home, Nathan shot Stacy multiple times before turning the gun on himself. One of Nathan’s children was present in the home and placed the call to the authorities. While it is easy to focus on the tragedy of this domestic violence incident, it is also important to focus on the life lived. Stacy was a highly educated and dedicated APRN. She had risen to the rank of program director at UAMS. Stacy was, most importantly, a mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Over and over, people are reaching out saying how much Stacy meant to them because of her compassion and generosity. Her bright light and love illuminated any room she entered. Stacy gave her time, resources, and energy to causes that ignited a passion in her, namely those related to issues affecting women, children, and animals. She regularly reached out to others as a good friend, making sure the needs of those around her were met before her own.” Family of Stacy Petty

The family said they encourage anyone who is experiencing domestic violence to reach out to a trusted person or the national National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.