LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Jacob Kade Holliday, a former clerk for Craighead County has plead guilty to taking over $1.5 million in county money for personal use.

Holliday, the 33-year-old from Jonesboro, entered a guilty plea in front of United States District Court Judge James M. Moody, Jr. on Tuesday February 22, with sentencing to come at a later date.

In June 2020, officials with Craighead County reported a theft from the County Clerk’s office when the bank’s managing office had flagged suspicious activity. Auditors determined that approximately $1,579,057.03 was missing and had been transferred to Holliday’s personal bank accounts.

After being interviewed by law enforcement officials from the FBI, Arkansas State Police and Craighead County Sheriffs Department, Holliday admitted taking the money to fund various businesses including Holliday Development and Management LLC and Total Healthcare LLC, both with restaurants and coffee shops operating in Jonesboro.

Holliday told authorities that he planned to pay the money back, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused most of his businesses to close, therefore he was unable to replace the missing funds.

During the hearing, Holliday agreed to pay $1,579,057.03 in restitution to Craighead County.