LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A multi-agency investigation into fentanyl trafficking in White County resulted in the arrest of a felon on parole and the seizure of guns, drugs and cash.

Officials with the White County Sheriff’s office said officers in Searcy stopped a car Tuesday being driven by 28-year-old Paris Scott, a felon on active parole. During a search of the vehicle, the police found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine on Scott.

In the course of a follow-up interview after the traffic stop, Scott admitted to Searcy Police Department investigators that he had a lot of narcotics and some guns at his Judsonia home.

Members of the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force and the Arkansas Community Connections Intensive Supervision Program searched the home.

During the search, investigators said they found two loaded handguns, 149.5 grams of methamphetamine, 975 fentanyl pills, 43 ecstasy pills and 44 other pills consisting of multiple different controlled substances.

Officials said investigators also located multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia including scales, pipes, and baggies for distribution at Scott’s home. There was also $3,760 in cash seized from the home.

Scott was arrested and taken to the White County Detention Center. He is facing charges of trafficking a controlled substance, possession with the purpose to deliver methamphetamine, two counts of possession of firearms by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, tampering with evidence and absconding.

(courtesy White County Sheriff’s Oiffice)

The White County Detention Center inmate roster shows Scott has been assigned a $150,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 3.

The traffic stop was part of an investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the county by the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force. The task force is made up of members of the Searcy Police Department and the White County Sheriff’s Office.