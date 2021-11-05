Drug search at Heber Springs home uncovers crystal meth, fentanyl

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – A search of a Heber Springs home Thursday turned up crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl, deputies said.

The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, Heber Springs Police Department and agents from the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force executed a drug search warrant for the home of Michael Lee Cope.

Investigators said they found 22 grams of fentanyl-based meth along with other drug paraphernalia related to distribution.

According to the sheriff’s office, fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than heroin. Because it’s a powerful synthetic opioid, one gram has the potential to kill 300 to 500 people, stated the release.

Cope, 54, was taken into custody, with deputies saying he faces charges for possession of a substance for delivery, drug paraphernalia possession, storing drugs at a home, and unlawful use of communication. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.