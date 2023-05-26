MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a motorist was shot in the chest after he honked at one of two drivers drag racing on Interstate 240 Wednesday morning.

The victim said he was eastbound on I-240 when he saw a black Charger and a black Infiniti drag racing in the same direction.

The victim said he honked his horn at the driver of the black Infiniti to prevent a crash, and that’s when he was shot.

He said after he honked, the Infiniti passed him on the right, slowed down, and the driver shot at him through his passenger side window and struck him on the right side of his chest.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said there were no bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle, but the passenger-side window glass was shattered. The shooting backed up traffic on I-240 as police investigated what happened.

This was the second shooting at I-240 and Getwell this year.

MPD said so far in 2023, there have been 55 reports of drivers being shot or shot at on Memphis interstates, which is nearly twice as many as the same period in 2022.

Police said after the shooting Wednesday, they canvassed the area for the black Infiniti and Charger but were not able to able to find them. Officers could not locate shell casings on the scene.

Memphis police investigate I-240/Getwell shooting Wednesday

If you saw anything or have any information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.