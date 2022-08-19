MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A district court clerk and a former police officer are accused of misappropriating funds from the Cross County Detention Center and Wynne District Court.

District court clerk Amanda Cullen and Ana Stewart, a former police officer and former district court clerk, are facing multiple felony charges after an 11-month-long Arkansas State Police investigation.

Both women surrendered to the Cross County Sheriff’s Department Friday.

Stewart, 35, is charged with four counts of tampering with public records, four counts of second-degree forgery, one count of conspiracy to commit tampering with a public record, and theft of property.

Cullen, a district court clerk, is charged with one count each of tampering with a public record and theft of property.

According to Arkansas State Police, an Arkansas Legislative Audit Committee report from 2019 – 2021 shows no record of $35,728 from court fines collected at the Cross County Sheriff’s Office could be accounted for inappropriate bank deposits.

A separate audit of the count clerk’s records between January 1, 2021, and July 2021 noted $25,968 missing and $61,696 in fines that also couldn’t be traced to appropriate bank deposits.