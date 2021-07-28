Deputy: 1 dead, 1 in custody in White County after deadly shooting Tuesday night

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies say a frantic 911 call led Judsonia police to arrest a woman after a deadly shooting Tuesday night.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, officers were led to the back bedroom of a home on 8th Street where they found Patrick Allen O’Neill dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

An investigation conducted by deputies led to the arrest of Jennifer O’Neill, who made the initial 911 call.

Investigators say she is being held with no bond at the White County Detection Center and could face a capital murder charge. She is scheduled to next appear in court on Friday.

The body of the victim was sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.