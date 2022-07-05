FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies say one juvenile was killed in a shooting in Faulkner County Monday and that a suspect in the case, who is also a juvenile, is in custody.

According to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Schultz Road just before 9 p.m.

When they arrived at the home, the deputies said they found the victim, who had already died.

The deputies said they took the suspect into custody shortly afterward.

Authorities said the suspect was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center and is facing a capital murder charge.

Deputies noted that there did not appear to be any further threat to the public.

Investigators noted that the identities of both the victim and suspect in the case are not being released at this time due to the fact that they are juveniles.