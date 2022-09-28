JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Jefferson County deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday after the Watson Chapel School District received a bomb threats and texts concerning other violent incidents over the past two weeks.

According to investigators, Renesha Washington is now facing three felony counts of communicating a false alarm.

The arrest comes after the school district received messages concerning students being shot on campus on September 16, followed by a bomb threat on September 23 and then messages September 26 with reports of multiple stabbings.

Investigators say the texts came from a prank 9-1-1 Short Message Service, which prompted a search warrant that was executed on the wireless provider to get a number and location.

Police say that Washington, a student in the Watson Chapel School District, was taken into custody and the phone that was used was recovered.

“I am extremely proud of our whole investigations team who works tirelessly day in and day out. It is unfortunate that they’ve had to dedicate time and resources to investigate what has been found each time to be a prank,” Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. said “We will not tolerate such behavior and I hope that other would-be pranksters will take note that this is a serious crime with serious consequences.”