CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Cleburne County said they arrested a man for threatening to kill his father.

According to the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home Wednesday on Jerry Lane regarding the incident. Deputies said they were able to safely secure the victim.

Authorities said they remained on the scene to arrest the suspect, 41-year-old Joshua Campbell. Deputies said they later took Campbell into custody after responding to a shots fired call at the same address.

Campbell is facing charges of one count of aggravated assault on a family or household member and two counts first-degree terroristic threatening. He is currently being held at the Cleburne County Jail.