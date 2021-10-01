Deputies seeking Saline County man connected to overnight deadly shooting

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Saline County are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they believe to be connected to a killing early Friday in Traskwood.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said 40-year-old Rufus McFadden is a person of interest in the homicide investigation.

Deputies said the victim in the shooting was a 57-year-old man.

McFadden was thought to be driving a late 1990s model extended cab Dodge truck, which deputies found later Friday at Mills Park in Bryant. Authorities note that he was later seen driving a red Chevrolet pickup with a short wheelbase.

Deputies advised that McFadden is on parole and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on a possible location for Rufus McFadden to call Sgt. Mike Bowden with the sheriff’s office at 501-303-5608.