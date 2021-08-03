Deputies: Saline County man arrested on child pornography charges

SALINE COUNTY– Deputies arrested a Saline County man accused of possessing child pornography and stalking a child through the internet.

According to a release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Alexander William Dame of Benton was the suspect of an ongoing investigation in which detectives claim he engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a minor via an online messaging service.

Deputies made the arrest Tuesday morning, assisted by a criminal investigator from the Arkansas State Police, and Dame was taking into custody without incident.

Authorities said Dame, who is an Arkansas National Guardsman, faces charges of internet stalking of a child and possession of computer child pornography

He is currently being held in the Saline County Detention Center.