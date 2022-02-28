SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Saline County deputies are responding to an active shooting where they say at least one person has been shot.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, there is an active shooter in the area of Laddie Drive in Shannon Hills.

Deputies say the shooter is armed with an AR-15 and ordered schools in the area to go on lockdown.

#BREAKING: Deputies confirm to @HunterHoagland that suspect is armed with AR-15, deputies ordering schools to lockdown in the area. #ARNews https://t.co/wbjElI5qzH — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) February 28, 2022

➡️The SCSO is responding to an active shooter around Laddie Drive in Shannon Hills. Right now 1 person has been shot. @JessicaRanckTV is following this story. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/cUr6BfjBsg — Hilary Hunt (@Hilary_TV) February 28, 2022

Deputies ask that people in the area stay at home.

There is no word yet on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.