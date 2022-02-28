SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Saline County deputies are responding to an active shooting where they say at least one person has been shot.
According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, there is an active shooter in the area of Laddie Drive in Shannon Hills.
Deputies say the shooter is armed with an AR-15 and ordered schools in the area to go on lockdown.
Deputies ask that people in the area stay at home.
There is no word yet on the extent of the victim’s injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.