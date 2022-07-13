SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies from both Saline and Garland County are investigating a multiple stabbing incident at a gas station just off Highway 70 between Hot Springs and Benton.

According to investigators, two victims were stabbed at a Big Red gas station with another victim stabbed near the construction site where the new Big Red is being built.

#BREAKING: Garland, Saline county deputies confirm stabbing involving three victims in the area of the Big Red gas station on Hwy 70. Victims rushed to hospital. Suspect has been arrested. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/sEdc5ZWc5m — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) July 14, 2022

Those who were injured were taken to a hospital.

Saline County deputies say one victim was stabbed in the arm, another in the chest. The injuries to the third confirmed victim are not fully known.

Garland County deputies and Arkansas State Police chased a female suspect who they were able to stop using a PIT maneuver, with deputies saying the woman is now in custody. The suspect was also taken to a hospital with her condition unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates