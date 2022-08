PULAKSI COUNTY, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies said a man was found dead in a home Tuesday morning in the south part of Pulaski County.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting victim was found around 4:30 a.m. in the 13000 block of Highway 365 South. Deputies have not released the identity of the victim.

Deputies said that investigators are investigating the death as a homicide.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact 501-340-6963.