Deputies: Man facing capital murder charges in deadly weekend shooting in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Ark. – Deputies in Jefferson County say they have arrested a man who they say shot and killed a 20-year-old over the weekend near Bayou Bartholomew.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Daelon Reshuan Baker was arrested Monday on charges unrelated to the killing after investigators with the sheriff’s office and the Tri-County Drug Task Force were able to develop him as a suspect.

On Tuesday, District Judge Kimberly Bridgforth found probable cause to hold Baker without bail on charges of capital murder and possession of a defaced firearm.

Deputies originally responded to the area of Wilbur West Road near Bayou Bartholomew Sunday just before 6 p.m. after a body was found by hunters.

That body has been identified as 20-year-old Laquavis Thomas.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said he was proud of the effort of his investigators to find the suspect in this case so quickly, adding that having a quick response to crime is part of the model they are following to reduce overall crime rates.

“I am extremely proud of our team’s hard work and dedication to this case,” Woods said. “They worked diligently to bring resolution to this within the first 48 hours. This is an example of the GRIP three-prong approach gang reduction model of prevention, suppression, and intervention. Quickly apprehending offenders involved in crimes that are plaguing our communities is a part of the model.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation into this deadly shooting is active and ongoing, and anyone with information on the case is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 870-541-5300 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 870-541-5351. Tips can also be emailed to tips@jeffcoso.org.