NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in a murder investigation from last year.

64-year-old Larry Wayne Strom has been arrested in connection with the death of 64-year-old Donney Keith Ballew.

Ballew was shot and killed in the 6000 block of Hudman Road in North Little Rock on February 26th of 2021.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.