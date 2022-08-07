FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Faulkner County said a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly early Friday morning shooting at a Mayflower apartment complex.

According to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Zaveon Griffin was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said that after his arrest, Griffin was taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center and that he faces multiple charges, including capital murder, two counts of conspiracy, possession of a firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving.

Deputies were originally called to the Grassy Lake Apartments around 5:45 a.m. Friday after getting reports of a shooting.

On Saturday, deputies announced that the victim in the case, a juvenile female, had died from her injuries.

The sheriff’s office noted that officers with the Conway Police Department assisted with the investigation.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office at 501-450-4910.