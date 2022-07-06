FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Faulkner County said Tuesday night that they have made additional arrests tied to an April 2022 homicide investigation.

According to a release from the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, four men were arrested tied to the killing of Rahzel Tennant on April 22. A fifth suspect in the case, 27-year-old Damien Queen, was already in custody.

Deputies said they responded to reports of a man lying in the roadway near the area of Grassy Lake Road and Interstate Drive that morning, and when they arrived at the scene they found Tennant, who had a gunshot wound. Tennant was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

Investigators said they had developed Queen as a suspect in the case, and after a barricaded standoff involving deputies and the Conway Police Department, he was arrested and taken into custody.

Both Queen and one of the newly arrested suspects, 18-year-old Bobby Lee McElroy, are facing charges of capital murder.

The other three men who were arrested in this case – 45-year-old Jerry Pannell, 32-year-old Phillip Blakely and 52-year-old Velvin Skinner – all face felony charges of hindering apprehension.

  • Damien Queen
  • Bobby McElroy
  • Jerry Pannell
  • Phillip Blakely
  • Velvin Skinner

Authorities said Queen, McElroy, Pannell and Blakey are all in custody in the Faulkner County Detention Center. Skinner is in custody in another state.