FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Faulkner County said a homicide investigation is underway after a body was discovered in Lake Conway Monday.

Officials with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered floating in the Lawrence Landing Public Access area.

Investigators have not released any information on the identity of the body found in the lake.

With this being an ongoing investigation, officials with the sheriff’s office said no additional details on the investigation were being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.