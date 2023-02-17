CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Conway County have started a homicide investigation after the body of a woman was found in a ditch Thursday morning.

Conway County Sheriff Mike Smith said his office got a call around 8 a.m. Thursday after a passerby saw the body in a drainage ditch off of Grandview Road in a rural area of the Birdtown Community.

The sheriff said the body had been identified as 23-year-old Savannah Oden of Morrilton. Smith noted that Oden had been in that rural area before.

The Arkansas State Police are assisting with the investigation, and Smith said his office is considering this a homicide until evidence shows otherwise.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Conway County Sheriff’s Office at 501-354-2411. They can also reach out to Inv. Mitch Wilson at 501-652-6394, Inv. Randall Eoff at 501-208-1498 or Chief Deputy Jeremy Kissire at 501-208-7959. Tips can remain confidential.