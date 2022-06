PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies say a body was discovered in a truck left in a Pulaski County recycling center Wednesday.

In a post, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reported that the discovery happened at Central Arkansas Recycling at 9611 Ironton Road.

Investigators noted the victim was a white male but did not offer any other details.

The sheriff’s office said the case is being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.