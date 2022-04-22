STONE COUNTY, Ark. – Stone County deputies said they, along with the Arkansas State Police, are investigating two separate deaths.

According to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said the deaths are in the Ben area of Stone County.

#HappeningNow The Stone County Sheriffs Office is asking people in the Ben area to stay inside and lock their doors as they investigate two separate deaths. We’re on the way now and will have updates this morning on @KARK4News and @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/z8eel6V360 — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) April 22, 2022

Sheriff Lance Bonds is urging people to stay inside their homes and lock their doors as the investigation continues. Deputies also noted that there is not an active shooter at this time.

Deputies have not released information on the victims or possible suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.