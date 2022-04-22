STONE COUNTY, Ark. – Stone County deputies said they, along with the Arkansas State Police, are investigating two separate deaths.
According to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said the deaths are in the Ben area of Stone County.
Sheriff Lance Bonds is urging people to stay inside their homes and lock their doors as the investigation continues. Deputies also noted that there is not an active shooter at this time.
Deputies have not released information on the victims or possible suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.