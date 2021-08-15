Deputies arrest man in connection to deadly shooting in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — A Sheridan man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left another man dead on Friday, Aug. 13.

Matthew Lane, 38, of Sheridan was arrested by deputies at a restaurant in White Hall in relation to the shooting death of Ricky L. Brown, 28, of Sheridan whose body was found just after noon on Friday.

The arrest stems from Jefferson County deputies being dispatched to reports of a shooting in the area of Elkins and Minton Roads. When they arrived, the deputies found the body of a man who had suffered from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The man was later identified as Brown.

A witness reported to have heard gun shots and described seeing an older model Chevy Blazer leaving the scene. Deputies located the vehicle at a Huddle House on Sheridan Road in White Hall. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Lane, was taken into custody shortly after.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is continuing the investigating of a homicide.

On Sunday Lane was booked into Jefferson County Detention Center on probably cause for 1st degree murder and is being held without bond until a court appearance later this week.

The investigation is active and is ongoing. Anyone with any information concerning this homicide is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 870-541-5496 on Monday- Friday 7 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. or 24/7 at 870-541-5300. Information can also be provided via email at tips@jeffcoso.org.